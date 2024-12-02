Animal completes a year: Triptii Dimri shares how she became Ranbir Kapoor's Zoya in BTS pics
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 02, 2024
Animal movie, starring Triptii Dimri completes a year of its release on December 1.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Animal, Triptii plays Zoya and enters the second half of the film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress shared some BTS photos to celebrate the movie' anniversary.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Animal gave Triptii lots of love and more fame.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As Zoya, fans loved Triptii Dimri's chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress also became India's National Crush of 2023.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Many used to call her 'Bhabhi 2' in real-life, a name given to her character in Animal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress captioned the BTS photos, "Seems like yesterday #1yeartoanimal."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Triptii will return in Animal's sequel 'Animal Park' also starring Ranbir Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest opening day grossers in Indian Cinema, will Pushpa 2 be able to beat THESE films?
Find Out More