Animal completes a year: Triptii Dimri shares how she became Ranbir Kapoor's Zoya in BTS pics

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2024

Animal movie, starring Triptii Dimri completes a year of its release on December 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Animal, Triptii plays Zoya and enters the second half of the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress shared some BTS photos to celebrate the movie' anniversary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal gave Triptii lots of love and more fame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As Zoya, fans loved Triptii Dimri's chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress also became India's National Crush of 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Many used to call her 'Bhabhi 2' in real-life, a name given to her character in Animal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress captioned the BTS photos, "Seems like yesterday #1yeartoanimal."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Triptii will return in Animal's sequel 'Animal Park' also starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highest opening day grossers in Indian Cinema, will Pushpa 2 be able to beat THESE films?

 

 Find Out More