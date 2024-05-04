Trisha Krishnan Birthday: Leo and 8 other hit movies of South’s leading lady
Nishant
May 04, 2024
Trisha Krishnan has been a household name of the Tamil and Telugu film industry since making her debut in 1999.
As the actress celebrates her 41st Birthday on 4th May 2024, we take a look at some of the some of his best roles.
Last year’s release, Leo was one of her biggest and most successful projects ever in which she was seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay.
She was seen alongside Vijay in the 2004 hit sports drama movie, Ghilli as well.
Trisha starred alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for the hit comedy movie, Khatta Meetha..
The actress was a part of the ensemble star cast of South Indian historical movie Ponniyin Selvan: I and II.
Trisha played the role of Anitha in the horror comedy movie, Aranmanai 2.
The Road saw Trisha Krishnan take up the main role for this crime thriller following two individuals whose lives take a turn.
‘96 is a romance drama following a travel photographer who gets reunited with his childhood sweetheart.
Dhammu is a 2012 action thriller movie where Trisha played a pivotal role alongside NTR Jr.
