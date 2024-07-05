Turbo and Top 8 other modern Malayalam action thriller movies
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 05, 2024
Turbo is an action movie with a perfect blend of comedy starring Mammootty as a Jeep driver who relocates to Chennai and faces surprises.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aavesham starring Fahaadh Faasil as a local gangster who helps teenagers caught in a fight.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thallumaala centers around Wazim, a young man whose life is filled with street fights and chaos.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kurup is a biographical action film stars Dulquer Salmaan as the infamous criminal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaduva follows the life of Kaduvakunnel Kurian Koruthu, known as Kaduva, a powerful planter in the 1990s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaapa delves into the criminal underbelly of Thiruvananthapuram, exploring the power dynamics and conflicts between rival factions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Christopher stars Mammootty as a vigilante cop named Christopher, who operates outside the law to deliver justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
King of Kotha chronicles the rise and fall of Kannan Bhai, the ruthless leader of the fictional town of Kotha.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RDX: Robert Dony Xavier is a high-octane action film following three friends, Robert, Dony, and Xavier, who navigate a world of crime and violence.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ajagajantharam revolves around an elephant festival that spirals out of control as the village descends into chaos.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Man with 1000 Kids and Top 9 other true-crime docuseries on Netflix
Find Out More