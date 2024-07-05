Turbo and Top 8 other modern Malayalam action thriller movies

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2024

Turbo is an action movie with a perfect blend of comedy starring Mammootty as a Jeep driver who relocates to Chennai and faces surprises.

Aavesham starring Fahaadh Faasil as a local gangster who helps teenagers caught in a fight.

Thallumaala centers around Wazim, a young man whose life is filled with street fights and chaos.

Kurup is a biographical action film stars Dulquer Salmaan as the infamous criminal.

Kaduva follows the life of Kaduvakunnel Kurian Koruthu, known as Kaduva, a powerful planter in the 1990s.

Kaapa delves into the criminal underbelly of Thiruvananthapuram, exploring the power dynamics and conflicts between rival factions.

Christopher stars Mammootty as a vigilante cop named Christopher, who operates outside the law to deliver justice.

King of Kotha chronicles the rise and fall of Kannan Bhai, the ruthless leader of the fictional town of Kotha.

RDX: Robert Dony Xavier is a high-octane action film following three friends, Robert, Dony, and Xavier, who navigate a world of crime and violence.

Ajagajantharam revolves around an elephant festival that spirals out of control as the village descends into chaos.

