Udaan to The Lunchbox; TOP 10 underrated Bollywood movies that deserve more love
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 27, 2025
Amidst the glitz and glamour of mainstream blockbusters, there are many underrated gems that often go unnoticed. Take a look.
Nil Battey Sannata is about Apeksha who hates studying and thinks it is futile due to their financial status. Chanda, her mother, comes up with a plan to motivate her daughter.
Qarib Qarib Singlle follows Yogi and Jaya who are opposite of each other. The two meet through a dating app and rediscover each other.
Udaan revolves around a teen who is forced to live with his oppressive father back home after he is expelled from boarding school.
Runway 34 is inspired by a true event that focuses on a risky landing made by two pilots in Thiruvananthapuram due to rough climate conditions.
Monica, O My Darling centers on a slick robotics who desperately tries to make big joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn.
Dor is about Zeenat’s husband who kills a man in Saudi Arabia. To save her husband, she embarks on a journey to seek forgiveness from the widow of the deceased.
Masaan centers on two different stories where Devi who struggles with the social stigma of pre-marital sexual relations. Meanwhile Deepak and Shalu attempt to transcend the restrictions.
Zubeidaa follows an aspiring Muslim actress who marries a Sikh prince to become his second wife. Things took a turn on the relationship with her husband and led to fatal consequences.
I Am Kalam follows a poor boy named Chotu, who draws inspiration from the former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. He decides to change his name to Kalam to achieve his dreams.
The Lunchbox, a lovely story about a delivery mistake by a tiffin carrier service that leads to the development of an unusual connection through notes in the lunchbox.
