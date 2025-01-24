Jurassic Park to Godzilla; top 10 monster adventure films of all time

Experience the rollercoaster of excitement, thrill, action and mystery with these top picks

Jurassic Park follows an industrialist who invites a group of experts to visit his dinosaur theme park.

Kong: Skull Island follows a team who after the Vietnam war visit an unknown island in the Pacific

King Kong follows a greedy film producer who along with his team visits an infamous Skull Island.

Alien follows a crew who sets out on a special mission after receiving a mysterious transmission.

Godzilla follows a dinosaur-like beast who accidentally wakes up from hibernation by atom bomb testing.

The Host centers on a monster that emerges from the Han river in Seoul and starts killing people.

The Thing revolves around a team of researcher who are hunted by a shape shifting creature

Jaws revolves around a team who sets out on the mission to kill a dangerous shark who hunts people on the beach.

Pan’s Labyrinth revolves around a young girl who is forced to live with her stepfather.

Anaconda follows a snake hunter who offers his assistance to a documentary crew.

