Jurassic Park to Godzilla; top 10 monster adventure films of all time
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jan 24, 2025
Experience the rollercoaster of excitement, thrill, action and mystery with these top picks
Jurassic Park follows an industrialist who invites a group of experts to visit his dinosaur theme park.
Kong: Skull Island follows a team who after the Vietnam war visit an unknown island in the Pacific
King Kong follows a greedy film producer who along with his team visits an infamous Skull Island.
Alien follows a crew who sets out on a special mission after receiving a mysterious transmission.
Godzilla follows a dinosaur-like beast who accidentally wakes up from hibernation by atom bomb testing.
The Host centers on a monster that emerges from the Han river in Seoul and starts killing people.
The Thing revolves around a team of researcher who are hunted by a shape shifting creature
Jaws revolves around a team who sets out on the mission to kill a dangerous shark who hunts people on the beach.
Pan’s Labyrinth revolves around a young girl who is forced to live with her stepfather.
Anaconda follows a snake hunter who offers his assistance to a documentary crew.
