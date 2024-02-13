Valentine's Day 2024: Top 9 Bollywood style romantic ideas for couples to spice up their special day
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
These suggestions will resonate with you if you're an old soul who prefers to spend time with loved ones over worrying about visually appealing things that you can't stop staring at.
Go out on a coffee date and hop from shop to shop and eat what you love with your loved one, just like Alia did in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.
If enjoying 'melas' is your thing, then go and experience this time with your partner, taking inspiration from Stree.
"Jeena koi tumse seekhe," Arjun tells Laila as they arrange their spontaneous date beneath the stars in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
This scene's pure tranquility and peace with a hint of romance should serve as your guide for what to do to make this Valentine's Day extra special.
The classic chhat (terrace) wala romance is unmatched! We all wish to experience that for sure.
Whether it was Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor, or Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in OK Jaanu.
This Valentine's Day, take your significant other on a road trip to a peaceful sunset location to relive the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani moment.
It was just the two of you, enjoying each other's company while having some in-depth or completely arbitrary side chats while sitting by the water.
Following our viewing of this sequence in Wake Up Sid, didn't we all yearn for this moment?
One more scene from Wake Up Sid can be recreated. You can cook together and be at home and spend some cozy moments with each other.
