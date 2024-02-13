Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 9 Hindi love songs to express your love

Vridhi Soodhan

Feb 13, 2024

Play Tere Bina and let them know your world means nothing without them.

Let them know what they are for you by playing Tujh mein Rab Dikhta Hai.

Express your love and sing Tum Se Hi out loud !

If you are confused whether you are in love or not, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai is exactly for you.

Love at first sight surely exist. We can say this because of the beautiful song Pehli Nazar Mein.

Dil Toh Baccha Haiji is one of the favourite songs of every lover.

Openly flirt with your partner by listening together the romantic song Pee Loon.

Mast Magan is what happens to your heart when you are in love.

Ajab Si has all the perfect lyrics which you can dedicate to your partner.

