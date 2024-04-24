Varun Dhawan Birthday: Top 10 best movies of the Bollywood heartthrob
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 24, 2024
As Varun Dhawan celebrates his 37th birthday on April 24, 2024, we take a look at some of his best works in Bollywood.
Badlapur is a dark thriller where Varun Dhawan portrays a man seeking revenge after a personal tragedy.
Kalank, a period drama features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan in a grand love story set in pre-independence India.
Varun Dhawan's debut film, Student of the Year is a coming-of-age story set in a college backdrop with elements of romance, competition, and friendship.
ABCD 2 saw Varun Dhawan team up with Shraddha Kapoor in this high-energy dance film
JugJugg Jeeyo is a comedy-drama revolving around family relationships, following Varun Dhawan navigate complex situations with his family.
Judwaa 2, a remake of the 1997 comedy, Judwaa 2 features Varun Dhawan in a double role.
Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is an inspiring movie following a couple who embark on a journey to become self-made entrepreneurs.
Main Tera Hero features Varun Dhawan in a quirky and hilarious role alongside Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri.
October is a dramatic film following Varun’s character as he deals with loss and the complexities of life.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania, a rom-com sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, featuring Varun Dhawan alongside Alia Bhatt.
