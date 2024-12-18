Varun Dhawan in Munjya to Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah in Stree 2: Best cameos in films of 2024
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 18, 2024
Akshay Kumar stole the show with his few minutes appearance in Stree2.
Mrunal Thakur's cameo in Kali 2898 AD leaves a major impact.
Another special cameo in Kalki 2898 AD was by Dulquer Salman. He changes the entire course of the story.
Varun Dhawan not only appeared in Munjya but also Stree 2 this year.
Thanks to Tamannaah's brief stunning appearance in Stree 2, Aaj Ki Raat stayed on our minds longer than expected.
Dabangg Salman Khan added a solid punch with his appearance in Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Singham Again.
Vijay Deverkonda's appearance as Arjuna in Kalki 2898 AD was highly praised.
SS Rajamouli made a special appearance in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD.
