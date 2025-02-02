Vivah to Hum Sath Sath Hai; Top 10 evergreen Bollywood films you can’t miss
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 02, 2025
Bollywood offers an interesting blend of entertainment, inspiration, and emotional connection for millions of fans globally. Here’s the list of top Bollywood movies that touched our heart.
Mughal-e-Azam is a period drama that highlights the love story of the Mughal Prince and a beautiful dancer.
Devdas follows the tragic love story of Dev and Paro
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is an iconic story of Rahul and Anjali, two best friends.
Maine Pyaar Kiya follows a boy of a rich family who falls in love with a girl.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun centers on Nisha and Prem who secretly love each other.
Hum Sath Sath Hai revolves around the beautiful bond of a family.
Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai follows Sonia and Rohit who love each other but Rohit is killed mysteriously.
Kal Ho Naa Ho highlights the importance of living in the present moment.
Vivah revolves around two individuals who are going to be tied in a between bond.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham follows a man of a known businessman who falls in love with a middle class girl.
