Want to solve a murder mystery? Watch these Top 8 Bollywood thrillers

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2024

Gupt: The Hidden Truth - Dissecting illusions and exposing falsehoods.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manorama: Six Feet Under delves deeply into the shadow of dishonesty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash: Looking for solutions in the murky light of enigma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahasya: Peeling back the layers of mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ittefaq: When the truth veers off course.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam: When justice is served, deceit meets art.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talwar: Peeling back the mask of deceit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special 26: Piecing together the ideal crime, one tiny piece at a time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Bollywood films on OTT that were ahead of their time

 

 Find Out More