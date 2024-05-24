Want to solve a murder mystery? Watch these Top 8 Bollywood thrillers
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 24, 2024
Gupt: The Hidden Truth - Dissecting illusions and exposing falsehoods.
Manorama: Six Feet Under delves deeply into the shadow of dishonesty.
Talaash: Looking for solutions in the murky light of enigma.
Rahasya: Peeling back the layers of mystery.
Ittefaq: When the truth veers off course.
Drishyam: When justice is served, deceit meets art.
Talwar: Peeling back the mask of deceit.
Special 26: Piecing together the ideal crime, one tiny piece at a time.
