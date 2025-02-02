Welcome to Hera Pheri! TOP 10 Bollywood comedy classics that never get old

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2025

From their laugh out loud moments to the best dialogues. Here’s a list of top comedy films that earned a loyal fanbase.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

De Dana Dan revolves around two friends who kidnap a wealthy businesswoman’s dog.

Chup Chup Ke centers on a man Jeetu who is in debt.

Hungama revolves around a bunch of people who misinterpret each other's background.

Welcome follows a man who falls in love with a girl, but later discovers that she belongs to a gangster family.

Tanu Weds Manu follows Manu who comes to India to find a bride.

Golmaal revolves around four guys who have aimless business.

Hera Pheri centers on two tenants Raju and Shyan and their landlord Baburao.

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge centers on a couple who has to tolerate an uninvited guest in their house.

Ready revolves around a girl who ran away from his family and entered into another with a fake identity.

Housefull revolves around a man who attempts to find his true love.

