What after Dunki? Check out Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films in 2024, 2025
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
2023 was a really good year for SRK and his fans as the star marked his comeback with 3 movies.
All the 3 movies performed well at the Box Office as well with Pathaan and Jawan being the top 2 of the highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023.
However, 2024 looks a bit quiet for the star with no movies officially announced.
Here we take a look at some of his expected upcoming projects that could be on the line for 2024 and beyond.
We could see him in an upcoming Vishal Bhardwaj movie which is expected to an action thriller, the director hinted towards this movie after SRK’s Jawan.
Tiger vs Pathaan is one the most anticipated movies of Shah Rukh Khan as he’ll be seen alongside Salman Khan in Yash Raj Spy Universe.
Some news and rumours have also been floating around regarding SRK’s entry in YRF's Dhoom 4.
King Khan could also soon be sharing screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in a Sujay Ghosh film.
His latest movie Dunki is still in theatres and has done a business of around 450 crores.
