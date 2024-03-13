Which Bollywood song matches with your zodiac sign?

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

For Aries, being full of love is their thing. So they can listen to Mere Haath Mein.

Taurus people don't believe in wasting time. They can relate to Kasam ki Kasam.

Gemini are secret lovers and hence, could listen to Chup Chup ke from Bunty aur Babli.

Cancer is a water sign so the perfect kind of songs for them will be like Kabhi jo Badal Barse.

Leo's are a little intense and seductive. Slow songs like Sooraj Hua Madham are perfect for them.

Virgo people are all about forbidden yearnings and therefore, they could easily relate to Ang Lagade Re.

Libra sign is totally up for love. These people can sing Abhi Kuch Dino Se.

Scorpions are into portraying their love poetically and hence, they might like songs like Yeh Chaand sa Roshan Chehra.

Sagittarius people are fun in love. So songs like Alizeh are perfect for them.

Capricorn people are a little doubtful when falling in love. So their choice can be like Jee Le Zara.

Aquarius people tend to feel very different in love. Kuch Toh Hua Hai is like a perfect match for them.

Pisces people are all about sad yet romantic songs like Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi.

