Which rom-com character are you based on your zodiac sign?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 07, 2024
Aries - Rachel Chu from Crazy Rich Asians, one of the best rom-coms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Taurus- Vher Horowitz from Clueless, living your life filled with luxury.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gemini- Elle Woods from Legally blonde, fully iconic.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cancer- Lara Jean from To All the Boys I've Loved Before, with really strong feelings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Leo- Andie Anderson from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, confident and fun.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Virgo- Jane Nichols from 27 Dresses, super caring and thoughtful.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Libra- Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30, finds balance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scorpio- Kat Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You, passionate and sensitive.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sagittarius - Bea Messina from Anyone but You, adventurous and romantic.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Capricon- Marget Tate from The Proposal, thoughtful and dedicated.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aquarius - Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries, fearless and bold.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pisces- Jenny Young from Someone Great, nostalgic and determined.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Hindi coming-of-age romantic movies on OTT
Find Out More