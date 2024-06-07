Which rom-com character are you based on your zodiac sign?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2024

Aries - Rachel Chu from Crazy Rich Asians, one of the best rom-coms.

Taurus- Vher Horowitz from Clueless, living your life filled with luxury.

Gemini- Elle Woods from Legally blonde, fully iconic.

Cancer- Lara Jean from To All the Boys I've Loved Before, with really strong feelings.

Leo- Andie Anderson from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, confident and fun.

Virgo- Jane Nichols from 27 Dresses, super caring and thoughtful.

Libra- Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30, finds balance.

Scorpio- Kat Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You, passionate and sensitive.

Sagittarius - Bea Messina from Anyone but You, adventurous and romantic.

Capricon- Marget Tate from The Proposal, thoughtful and dedicated.

Aquarius - Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries, fearless and bold.

Pisces- Jenny Young from Someone Great, nostalgic and determined.

