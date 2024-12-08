Who is Bugga Reddy, the super villain with earrings and bangles that gave Allu Arjun a tough time in Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2024

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2, released in theatres on December 5, 2024.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role.

Fans have gone crazy over Pushpa 2's storyline, music, and action sequences.

However, an action scene between Pushpa Raj and Bugga Reddy has caught everyone's attention. Wondering who it is?

Actor Tarak Ponnappa plays Bugga Reddy in Pushpa 2 and he is a popular South Star.

Tarak Ponappa's look from Pushpa 2 wearing earrings and bangles and giving a tough fight to Allu Arjun in the movie has been discussed widely.

On Instagram, Tarak also shared a normal photo of himself. He played villains in several movies.

Tarak Ponnappa's last Telugu movie before Pushpa 2 was Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara.

