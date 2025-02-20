Yami Gautam's TOP 10 roles that prove she shines across genres

Here are some amazing roles done by Yami Gautam!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2025

Here are some amazing roles done by the actress Yami Gautam that lit up on the screen!

In Uri the surgical strike, she played the role of an intelligence officer and was praised for her strong performance.

In Article 370, Yami played an intelligence officer. Her role was crucial to the plot and she looked convincing.

In Badlapur, she played a pivotal role in driving the plot forward.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu she played a strong and independent woman who is not afraid to take on the protagonist in court.

In Kabil, she portrayed the role of a blind working woman.

In A Thursday, Yami played the role of a complex character with a dark side, and her acting was appreciated.

As a lawyer in OMG 2, she delivered powerful dialogues and impressed everyone with her strong screen presence.

Vicky Donor was her debut film and she won many hearts with her performance as Ashima Roy.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was a suspenseful film that saw her in a new avatar as a flight attendant with secrets.

In Bala, she played a girl who deals with societal beauty standards, and her performance is both funny and moving.

Thanks For Reading!

