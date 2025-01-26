Your Name, Weathering With You and other Top 10 anime movies that will make you believe in love
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 26, 2025
Anime has a way of captivating our hearts with its beautiful storytelling, memorable characters, and swoon-worthy romances.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
5 Centimeters per Second follows Takaki and Akari who have been best friends since elementary school. Their friendship is put to the test when Akar moves to another city.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Your Name is about two teenagers who magically swap bodies. Things got complicated when the two tried to meet.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Silent Voice centers on a grade student with hearing aid who is bullied and got transferred to another school. Years later, the bully is tormented for his behaviour.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Wind Rises is about Jiro who studies to become an aeronautical engineer. As WWII begins, the aircraft he designed is used by the Japanese Empire.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Josee, the Tiger and the Fish centers on Tsuneo, a university student who befriends Josee who is unable to walk. Josee's life took a turn and began to experience the world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time follows Mokoto who discovers that she has the ability to travel through time, she decides to use it to prevent various incidents.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Weathering with You is about a high school boy who runs away from home due to financial struggles and befriends an orphan girl who can manipulate the weather.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Want to Eat Your Pancreas revolves around a high school student who discovers one of his classmates, Sakura Yamauchi, is suffering from a terminal illness.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Howl's Moving Castle focuses on Sophie, a young milliner who is turned into an elderly woman by a witch who enters her shop and curses her. Sophie must find a way to reverse the spell.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Whisker Away revolves around Miyo Sasaki who wants the attention of her crush. But things take a turn when she receives a mysterious mask that transforms her into a cat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Train to Busan to The Call; Top 10 Korean action movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema
Find Out More