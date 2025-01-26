Your Name, Weathering With You and other Top 10 anime movies that will make you believe in love

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2025

Anime has a way of captivating our hearts with its beautiful storytelling, memorable characters, and swoon-worthy romances.

5 Centimeters per Second follows Takaki and Akari who have been best friends since elementary school. Their friendship is put to the test when Akar moves to another city.

Your Name is about two teenagers who magically swap bodies. Things got complicated when the two tried to meet.

A Silent Voice centers on a grade student with hearing aid who is bullied and got transferred to another school. Years later, the bully is tormented for his behaviour.

The Wind Rises is about Jiro who studies to become an aeronautical engineer. As WWII begins, the aircraft he designed is used by the Japanese Empire.

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish centers on Tsuneo, a university student who befriends Josee who is unable to walk. Josee's life took a turn and began to experience the world.

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time follows Mokoto who discovers that she has the ability to travel through time, she decides to use it to prevent various incidents.

Weathering with You is about a high school boy who runs away from home due to financial struggles and befriends an orphan girl who can manipulate the weather.

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas revolves around a high school student who discovers one of his classmates, Sakura Yamauchi, is suffering from a terminal illness.

Howl's Moving Castle focuses on Sophie, a young milliner who is turned into an elderly woman by a witch who enters her shop and curses her. Sophie must find a way to reverse the spell.

A Whisker Away revolves around Miyo Sasaki who wants the attention of her crush. But things take a turn when she receives a mysterious mask that transforms her into a cat.

