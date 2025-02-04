Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Vivah; Top 10 Bollywood films with most satisfying ending
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 04, 2025
From Vivah to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, here’s a list of top Bollywood films with most satisfying endings.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai centers on two college friends who meet each other after years.
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani centers on a group of schoolmates who met after years.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara centers on three friends who set out on a transformative journey.
3 Idiots revolves around three iconic characters who give important lessons of life.
Queen centers on a girl who dreams of going to Paris for her honeymoon.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham revolves around a family drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.
Vivah revolves around two individuals who are going to get married.
Hum Aapke Hain Kaun centers on Nisha and Prem who secretly love each other.
Taare Zameen Par revolves around Ishaan, a innocent kid who overcomes his academic challenges.
Maine Pyar Kiya centers on two individuals who have to overcome hurdles to be together.
