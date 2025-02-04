Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Vivah; Top 10 Bollywood films with most satisfying ending

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2025

From Vivah to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, here’s a list of top Bollywood films with most satisfying endings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai centers on two college friends who meet each other after years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani centers on a group of schoolmates who met after years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara centers on three friends who set out on a transformative journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots revolves around three iconic characters who give important lessons of life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen centers on a girl who dreams of going to Paris for her honeymoon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham revolves around a family drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivah revolves around two individuals who are going to get married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun centers on Nisha and Prem who secretly love each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taare Zameen Par revolves around Ishaan, a innocent kid who overcomes his academic challenges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maine Pyar Kiya centers on two individuals who have to overcome hurdles to be together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Hera Pheri; Top 10 Bollywood movies that are remake of South Indian films

 

 Find Out More