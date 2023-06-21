10 Actors whose films were released after they passed away - In-Pics

A gap is left in the life of an actor's followers after their much-loved star passes away. Their memories of the actors' extraordinary and unrivalled performances last a lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Divya Bharti died on April 5, 1993, whose last film Shatranj, was a hit after its release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhubala, who died on February 23, 1969 after the premiere of her last film Jwala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meena Kumari passed away on March 31, 1972 following which Gomti Ke Kinare was released.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Om Puri died on January 6, 2017, before the release of Tubelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, whose final movie was Riyasat released in 2014.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjeev Kumar passed away on November 6, 1985 before the release of Professor Ki Padosan Movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shammi Kapoor passed away on August 14, 2011, who played a guest role in Rockstar Movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Smita Patil passed away on December 13, 1986 before the release of Galiyon Ka Badshah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Died on February 24, 2018, Sridevi's last film was Zero released in 2018.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SSR passed away on June 14, 2020 before the release of Dil Bechara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
