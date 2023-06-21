10 Actors whose films were released after they passed away - In-Pics

A gap is left in the life of an actor's followers after their much-loved star passes away. Their memories of the actors' extraordinary and unrivalled performances last a lifetime.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023

Divya Bharti

Divya Bharti died on April 5, 1993, whose last film Shatranj, was a hit after its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhubala

Madhubala, who died on February 23, 1969 after the premiere of her last film Jwala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meena kumari

Meena Kumari passed away on March 31, 1972 following which Gomti Ke Kinare was released.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Om Puri

Om Puri died on January 6, 2017, before the release of Tubelight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, whose final movie was Riyasat released in 2014.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjeev Kumar

Sanjeev Kumar passed away on November 6, 1985 before the release of Professor Ki Padosan Movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shammi Kapoor

Shammi Kapoor passed away on August 14, 2011, who played a guest role in Rockstar Movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Smita Patil

Smita Patil passed away on December 13, 1986 before the release of Galiyon Ka Badshah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sridevi

Died on February 24, 2018, Sridevi's last film was Zero released in 2018.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant Singh Rajput

SSR passed away on June 14, 2020 before the release of Dil Bechara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Most-liked TV Shows

 

 Find Out More