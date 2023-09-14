10 bad Hindi films done by top Bollywood actors

Questionable choice of films of top Bollywood stars left their fans in a dilemma.

Salman Khan

Salman’s films Race 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan left his fans questioning his choice of films.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer’s film Befikre was slammed by his fans for its weak storyline.

Deepika Padukone

One of the highest paid actresses in India, Deepika left her fans unimpressed with the film Finding Fanny.

Shah Rukh Khan

The Jawan star left fans disappointed with his film Zero.

Aamir Khan

The actor left the audiences speechless with his big budget film Thugs of Hindostan.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay and choreographer-director Farah Khan’s relationship strained following the box office debacle of Joker.

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor’s questionable choice of films include Besharam, Shamshera and Bombay Velvet.

Ajay Devgn

The Singham star featured in the film Action Jackson that was bashed by his fans.

Katrina Kaif

The actor’s last big screen outing Phone Bhoot failed to impress the audiences.

