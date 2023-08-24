10 Best South Korean dramas for first-time viewers on OTT platforms

If you're new to K-dramas, here's a beginners guide to the 10 best South Korean shows you can start binge-watching ASAP.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Snowdrop (Netflix)

Adapted from the handwritten notes of a man who escaped from a political prison camp in North Korea, this series will surely leave you in tears.

Soundtrack #1 (Disney Plus Hotstar)

A light-hearted story about friendship and romance. A simple concept in truth but one that's executed with panache.

Crash Landing On You (Netflix)

One of the most watched K-dramas globally, this meet-cute story revolves around a multi-billionaire girl and a North Korean special officer who fall in love.

Rain Or Shine (Disney Plus Hotstar)

One of those feel-good series about people's love, hope, and achieving their dreams despite their painful past.

Alchemy Of Souls (Netflix)

A mystery-thriller about a powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

The Golden Spoon (Disney Plus Hotstar)

The series revolves around the life adventure of a young man who becomes an acquired gold spoon.

Descendants Of The Sun (Netflix)

A light-hearted rom-com series revolves around the love story of a surgeon and a soldier.

Big Mouth (Disney Plus Hotstar)

A thriller about an underperforming lawyer who gets caught up in a murder case and pegged as the notorious swindler.

Vincenzo (Netflix)

One of the most popular K-dramas on OTT, the series revolves around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine to deliver justice.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Keep tissues by your side to watch this hearttouching series about a 27-year-old rookie lawyer with Asperger's syndrome and how she tackles challenges in the courtroom.

