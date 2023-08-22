10 Bollywood actors who have dishes and menus named after them

Bollywood actors' popularity knows no bounds. Here's a list of 10 food items named after our favorite stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Kareena Kapoor’s Size-Zero Pizza

Kareena’s size-zero figure inspired a thin-crust pizza with low-fat cheese in a popular Delhi restaurant to be named after her.

Sonam Kapoor Special

Sonam got a special gift for her 25th birthday when a popular Mumbai bakery named a Mango Blueberry Cake as Sonam Special.

Deepika Padukone Dosa

Deepika took to her Instagram story to share a picture of a South Indian food stall that featured ‘Deepika Padukone Dosa’ in their menu.

Sunny Leone Chaap

A popular restaurant in Delhi-NCR serves a variety of quirky chaap named after Sunny Leone.

Kareenamisu

Another food named after the actor, this tiramisu from a Kalimpong home kitchen is Kareena-approved and featured on her Instagram story.

Bobby Cake

A cake with the perfect blend of chocolate and fruits has been named after the Bollywood star and is known as ‘Bobby Cake’.

Huma Qureshi Special

A restaurant in Varanasi named a dish ‘Huma Qureshi special’ after the actor’s frequent orders during the shoot of Gangs of Wasseypur.

Chicken Sanju Baba

The Chicken Sanju Baba at Mumbai’s Noor Mohammadi Hotel is named after Sanjay Dutt’s visit to the hotel.

Kartik Aaryan Meal

A meal in McDonalds’ was recently named after the actor amid his rising popularity in the masses.

Masaba Cake

A chef customized a cake once for designer Masaba Gupta and the results were so good that it became one of her bestsellers.

