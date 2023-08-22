10 Bollywood actors who have dishes and menus named after them

Bollywood actors' popularity knows no bounds. Here's a list of 10 food items named after our favorite stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Kareena’s size-zero figure inspired a thin-crust pizza with low-fat cheese in a popular Delhi restaurant to be named after her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam got a special gift for her 25th birthday when a popular Mumbai bakery named a Mango Blueberry Cake as Sonam Special.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika took to her Instagram story to share a picture of a South Indian food stall that featured ‘Deepika Padukone Dosa’ in their menu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A popular restaurant in Delhi-NCR serves a variety of quirky chaap named after Sunny Leone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another food named after the actor, this tiramisu from a Kalimpong home kitchen is Kareena-approved and featured on her Instagram story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A cake with the perfect blend of chocolate and fruits has been named after the Bollywood star and is known as ‘Bobby Cake’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A restaurant in Varanasi named a dish ‘Huma Qureshi special’ after the actor’s frequent orders during the shoot of Gangs of Wasseypur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Chicken Sanju Baba at Mumbai’s Noor Mohammadi Hotel is named after Sanjay Dutt’s visit to the hotel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A meal in McDonalds’ was recently named after the actor amid his rising popularity in the masses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A chef customized a cake once for designer Masaba Gupta and the results were so good that it became one of her bestsellers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
