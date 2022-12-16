Ananya Panday

All you need to do is a messy ponytail which will enhance your features and make you party-ready.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit Nene

If you have to go for a wedding bash all you need to do is a textured bun which will give an oomph look to your outfit.

Source: Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

If you are someone who wants to keep it sleek, then opt for this no-nonsense bun.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

She likes her tresses and prefers to curl them into a neat ponytail and give retro vibes.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

If you are a lazy woman then all you need to do is have a high ponytail and be the highlight of New Year 2023 party.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

We loved the way the actress played with her hair in a fishtail braid with a lot of confidence.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

She is known for her dramatic hairstyle and likes to rock the same as a superstar.

Source: Bollywood

Kriti Sanon

She likes to experiment but yet keeps it simple when it comes to hairstyles. Her messy hair look is too cute to miss.

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez

If you have long locks like the actress then flaunt the same with different open hairstyles.

Source: Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor

She likes to do buns and keep the desi beauty within her totally alive. She is a fashion icon for sure.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 sun-kissed moments of celebrities

 Find Out More