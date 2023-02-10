10 Bollywood Celebs who pursued Engineering

These engineering graduates turned their profession to actingSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023
She studied Computer Science Engineering at Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of TechnologySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan holds an engineering degree in biotechnologySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon obtained a bachelor's degree in electronics and telecommunications engineeringSource: Bollywoodlife.com
late actor SSR was pursuing engineering before he stepped into Bollywood. He also ranked 7th in the AIEEE examSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel learned Biogenetic Engineering from Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal holds an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunicationsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan studied engineering at Rajaram College in Kolhapur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Sood obtained an engineering degree from YCCE college in NagpurSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Riteish Deshmukh holds an Architectural Engineering degree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jitendra Kumar graduated as Civil Engineer from IIT KharagpurSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!