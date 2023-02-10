10 Bollywood Celebs who pursued Engineering

These engineering graduates turned their profession to acting

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023

Taapsee Pannu

She studied Computer Science Engineering at Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan holds an engineering degree in biotechnology

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon obtained a bachelor's degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering

Sushant Singh Rajput

late actor SSR was pursuing engineering before he stepped into Bollywood. He also ranked 7th in the AIEEE exam

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel learned Biogenetic Engineering from Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal holds an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications

R Madhavan

R Madhavan studied engineering at Rajaram College in Kolhapur.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood obtained an engineering degree from YCCE college in Nagpur

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh holds an Architectural Engineering degree.

Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar graduated as Civil Engineer from IIT Kharagpur

