Shah Rukh Khan

The King Khan has a production house called Red Chillies Entertainment and a cricket team in the IPL, the Kolkata Knight Riders,

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

The Desi Girl recently inaugurated a restaurant named Sona in New York and also owns the hair care brand Anamoly and a successful production house.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

The newlywed bride owns a makeup brand.

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan owns a brand named HRX that has apparel, bicycles, fitness equipment and more.

Source: Bollywood

Salman Khan

The Bhaijaan owns an apparel brand called Being Human and also has a production house.

Source: Bollywood

Akshay Kumar

The Hari Om Production House is named after Akshay Kumar's late father.

Source: Bollywood

John Abraham

JA Entertainment is a production house owned by the charming Bollywood actor John Abraham.

Source: Bollywood

Karishma Kapoor

An actress turned into an entrepreneur as she invested in Babyoye.com.

Source: Bollywood

Aamir Khan

Aamir owns a production house. Most of his successful films are under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Source: Bollywood

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta owns Indian Premier League team King's XI Punjab.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 gorgeous pictures of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in stunning sarees

 Find Out More