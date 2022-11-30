10 Bollywood movies that were shot during Lockdown

While a lot of people were unemployed or working from home, the movie industry was shooting and continuing with the business. Here are 10 films that were shot during the lockdown.  

Shivani Pawaskar

Satyameva Jayate 2 

Satyameva Jayate 2 featured John Abraham in a triple role. The Milap Zaveri movie released in 2021. 

Bell Bottom 

Akshay Kumar shot for Bell Bottom alongside Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor during the pandemic lockdown. 

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Vaani Kapoor alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is a very different love story. 

Gehraiyaan 

Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead role. The movie was released on OTT this year. 

JugJugg Jeeyo 

Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer movie JugJugg Jeeyo won a lot of hearts this year. 

Goodbye 

Rashmika Mandanna made her debut film with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta starrer movie that released this year. 

Gangubai Kathiawadi 

Alia Bhatt proved the naysayers wrong with her stellar act in Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.  

Sherni 

Sherni stars Vidya Balan in the lead. The movie deals with wildlife conservation. Vidya nailed her character. 

Heropanti 2 

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead with Kriti Sanon in a special appearance. 

Loop Lapeta 

It is a comedy thriller movie starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. It is an adaptation of Run Lola Run. 

