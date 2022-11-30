10 Bollywood movies that were shot during Lockdown

While a lot of people were unemployed or working from home, the movie industry was shooting and continuing with the business. Here are 10 films that were shot during the lockdown.Source: Bollywood
Satyameva Jayate 2 featured John Abraham in a triple role. The Milap Zaveri movie released in 2021.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar shot for Bell Bottom alongside Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor during the pandemic lockdown.Source: Bollywood
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Vaani Kapoor alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is a very different love story.Source: Bollywood
Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead role. The movie was released on OTT this year.Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer movie JugJugg Jeeyo won a lot of hearts this year.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna made her debut film with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta starrer movie that released this year.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt proved the naysayers wrong with her stellar act in Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.Source: Bollywood
Sherni stars Vidya Balan in the lead. The movie deals with wildlife conservation. Vidya nailed her character.Source: Bollywood
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead with Kriti Sanon in a special appearance.Source: Bollywood
It is a comedy thriller movie starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. It is an adaptation of Run Lola Run.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!