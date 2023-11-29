10 exciting details about Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wedding
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are getting married on November 29
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are tying the knot in Imphal, Manipur
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lin Laishram is from the Meitei community of Manipur
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The wedding will happen as per Manipuri traditions
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Team groom has already reached the state of Manipur
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The wedding will have Manipuri music and food
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lin is from the Motley theatre group
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda said he wants many kids
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda compared her to Chitrangada of Mahabharat
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lin Laishram is an actress and entrepreneur
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Korean beauty secrets to change the way your skin looks
Find Out More