10 exciting details about Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wedding

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are getting married on November 29

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are tying the knot in Imphal, Manipur

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lin Laishram is from the Meitei community of Manipur

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The wedding will happen as per Manipuri traditions

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Team groom has already reached the state of Manipur

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The wedding will have Manipuri music and food

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lin is from the Motley theatre group

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep Hooda said he wants many kids

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep Hooda compared her to Chitrangada of Mahabharat

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lin Laishram is an actress and entrepreneur

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 Korean beauty secrets to change the way your skin looks

 

 Find Out More