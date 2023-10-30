10 facts about Ananya Panday that even her fans don't know

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Ananya Panday celebrates her birthday on 30th October and has turned all of 25 today.

Ananya Panday completed her higher education in the United States.

Pizza and chocolate are her two all time favourite munch.

Her favourite hobbies include travelling and fitness and she often uploads pics about the same on her Instagram account.

She won the Filmfare award for Best Debut actress for her role in Student of the Year 2.

Some of her favourite actresses include Deepika Padukone, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and Emma Watson.

Chunky Panday’s beloved daughter also seems to be a fan of English music artists like Coldplay, Drake, Zayn, Eminem, Michael Jackson.

She’s also great friends with other celebrity star kids like Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

Her upcoming movie is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Ananya’s is dating Aditya Roy Kapur and is currently on her b’day vacation with him.

