Films rejected by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor rejected these movies and might have regretted later. Check it out

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Black

It was offered to Kareena before it went to Rani

Source: Bollywood

Kal Ho Na Ho

Kareena denied the offer of playing Naina

Source: Bollywood

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik almost debuted opposite Kareena but she refused the part

Source: Bollywood

Dil Dhadakne Do

Kareena was to be cast in Zoya Akhtar’s movie

Source: Bollywood

Fashion

Priyanka caught Kareena's lost opportunity

Source: Bollywood

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Kareena was to be the leading lady of HDDCS

Source: Bollywood

Chennai express

Bebo was Rohit Shetty’s first choice

Source: Bollywood

Queen

Before Kangana, Bebo was to be Queen

Source: Bollywood

Ram Leela

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to Kareena opposite Ranveer

Source: Bollywood

Shuddhi

Kareena stepped out of much-delayed film

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Birthday Special: Most Iconic characters played by Bollywood's ultimate diva

 Find Out More