10 films that saved the drowning career of these top Bollywood actresses

Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: These films saved the career of the Bollywood actresses from dying.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Cocktail

Deepika Padukone shined in Cocktail as Veronica, and that film changed her acting drastically.

Namastey London

Katrina Kaif was extremely unsure about her acting career, but thank God Namastey London happened to her.

Saathiya

Rani Mukerji's Saathiya gave her the space that she deserved as a leading lady in the industry.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Madhuri Dixit was the highest-paid actress in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, despite Salman Khan being the lead actor.

Jab We Met

Till date, Kareena Kapoor Khan is known as Geet In Jab We Met," and no one could have pulled off the character like her.

Fashion

Priyanka Chopra was struggling in Bollywood until she got Madhur Bhandankar's Fashion.

Paa

Paa was a different film by Vidya Balan that shows her acting prowess; she played Amitabh Bachchan's mother in the film.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Preity Zinta got Karan Johar's Kal Ho Naa Ho, which extended her acting life in Bollywood.

Devdas

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the quintessential Bollywood actress with Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas.

Badhai Ho

Neena Gupta revived her career with Badhai Ho, and look at her today, leading her way in Bollywood.

Tanu Weds Manu

Kangana Ranaut's game changer was Queen, but Tanu Weds Manu made her the leading lady in Bollywood and saved her career.

