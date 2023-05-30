10 films that saved the drowning career of these top Bollywood actresses

Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: These films saved the career of the Bollywood actresses from dying.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023
Deepika Padukone shined in Cocktail as Veronica, and that film changed her acting drastically.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif was extremely unsure about her acting career, but thank God Namastey London happened to her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji's Saathiya gave her the space that she deserved as a leading lady in the industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit was the highest-paid actress in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, despite Salman Khan being the lead actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Till date, Kareena Kapoor Khan is known as Geet In Jab We Met," and no one could have pulled off the character like her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra was struggling in Bollywood until she got Madhur Bhandankar's Fashion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paa was a different film by Vidya Balan that shows her acting prowess; she played Amitabh Bachchan's mother in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta got Karan Johar's Kal Ho Naa Ho, which extended her acting life in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the quintessential Bollywood actress with Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neena Gupta revived her career with Badhai Ho, and look at her today, leading her way in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut's game changer was Queen, but Tanu Weds Manu made her the leading lady in Bollywood and saved her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
