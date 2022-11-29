The movie reportedly made Rs 1250 crore at the box office and is the story of Rocky who is seen as a threat by the government.Source: Bollywood
A fictional story about two historic revolutionaries who join forces against the British Raj. The action drama movie reportedly made Rs 1200 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywood
The action drama movie shows agent Vikram investigating a drug racket in Chennai. The movie made Rs 500 crore reportedly at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Mani Ratnam's film is based on the life of Chola dynasty and is a sequel to 1995 novel that had the same name. PS1 made reportedly Rs 505 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Ayan Mukerji's Hindu mythology film that had Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly made Rs 431 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywood
The most controversial movie made Rs 340 crores reportedly and was based on the pain and suffering that Kashmiri Pandits had to go.Source: Bollywood
The sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar hit movie made Rs 266 crore at the box office. It showed the life of two strangers who land at a haveli and find a spirit who has been trapped for 18 years.Source: Bollywood
The movie showcased the life of ex-Raw agents who rescued people stuck as hostages in a mall. The film made Rs 243 crore reportedly at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film showed the life of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi who was thrown in a brothel. The film made Rs 210 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywood
The film showed the life of a man who had been conned by a woman he loved. He comes to India to get back the money from the woman's dad. The film made Rs 205 crore reportedly at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!