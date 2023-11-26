10 Korean dramas on OTT with the most epic pairings ever

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023

Vincenzo on Netflix is adored globally for the pairing of Jeon Yeo-been and Song Joong-Ki

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon on Netflix is known for the adorable chemistry of Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-Young

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Descendants Of The Sun on Netflix has timeless chemistry between the leads

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Healer on Viki is known for great chemistry of Ji Chang Wook and Park Min-Young

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha on Netflix also had an engaging chemistry between the leads

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-Hyun are super in Suspicious Partner on MX Player

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Park Min-Young and Kim Jae-Wook are superb in Her Private Life on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch Crash Landing On You for one of the best onscreen chemistry ever in any global drama

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guardian The Lonely and Great God also has good chemistry on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim on Netflix also has epic chemistry

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salman Khan's arrogance behind his superstardom?

 

 Find Out More