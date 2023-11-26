10 Korean dramas on OTT with the most epic pairings ever
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Vincenzo on Netflix is adored globally for the pairing of Jeon Yeo-been and Song Joong-Ki
Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon on Netflix is known for the adorable chemistry of Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-Young
Descendants Of The Sun on Netflix has timeless chemistry between the leads
Healer on Viki is known for great chemistry of Ji Chang Wook and Park Min-Young
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha on Netflix also had an engaging chemistry between the leads
Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-Hyun are super in Suspicious Partner on MX Player
Park Min-Young and Kim Jae-Wook are superb in Her Private Life on Netflix
Watch Crash Landing On You for one of the best onscreen chemistry ever in any global drama
Guardian The Lonely and Great God also has good chemistry on Netflix
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim on Netflix also has epic chemistry
