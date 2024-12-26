Tauba Tauba to Aayi Nai: 10 most viral songs of 2024

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2024

Bad Newz's Tauba Tauba became a rage when it was released, thanks to Vicky Kaushal's fantastic movies. Karan Aujla has written the song.

Aayi Nai from Stree is a peppy dance number. Rajkummar Rao gave an exceptional performance in this dance number.

Another banger Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 became a big it. The music video, the lyrics, the composition, and, of course, Tamannaah's beauty are unparalleled.

Amir Ameer, Faheem Abdullah, and Rauhan Malik's Ishq became every person's go-to love song for months.

Husn by Anuv Jain became a hit amongst youngsters as it captured what it feels to be in a situationship.

Tu Hai Toh is a heartwarming romantic melody from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi. It is sung by Bunny and Sagar.

Ve Haaniyaan is a romantic single sung by Danny and Avvy Sra. The music video features Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Pushpa 2's Angaaron got everyone dancing, even though the music video is not yet out.

Sajni from Laapataa Ladies is a soulful romantic song. Is it even an Arijit Singh song if it's not viral?

Raanjan, a song from Kriti Sanon's Do Patti, captivated listeners with its poignant lyrics of pain.

