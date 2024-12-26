Tauba Tauba to Aayi Nai: 10 most viral songs of 2024
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 26, 2024
Bad Newz's Tauba Tauba became a rage when it was released, thanks to Vicky Kaushal's fantastic movies. Karan Aujla has written the song.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aayi Nai from Stree is a peppy dance number. Rajkummar Rao gave an exceptional performance in this dance number.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Another banger Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 became a big it. The music video, the lyrics, the composition, and, of course, Tamannaah's beauty are unparalleled.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amir Ameer, Faheem Abdullah, and Rauhan Malik's Ishq became every person's go-to love song for months.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Husn by Anuv Jain became a hit amongst youngsters as it captured what it feels to be in a situationship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Hai Toh is a heartwarming romantic melody from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi. It is sung by Bunny and Sagar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ve Haaniyaan is a romantic single sung by Danny and Avvy Sra. The music video features Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa 2's Angaaron got everyone dancing, even though the music video is not yet out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sajni from Laapataa Ladies is a soulful romantic song. Is it even an Arijit Singh song if it's not viral?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raanjan, a song from Kriti Sanon's Do Patti, captivated listeners with its poignant lyrics of pain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Khoj-Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar and more: 7 new films and shows releasing on OTT this week
Find Out More