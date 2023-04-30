10 movies that saved superstars failing career

Even successful actors had a rough patch due to flops. Here we have mentioned movies that changed their fortunes.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan - Manmarziyaan

Abhishek Bachchan lifted up his career post Manmarziyaan.

Salman Khan - Wanted

Between 2005 to 2009 none of Salman Khan's films worked but with Wanted he gave hits.

Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor gave through a rough phase but Sanju revived his career.

Vidya Balan - The Dirty Picture

Vidya Balan’s character as Silk in The Dirty Picture was a turning point in her career.

Sidharth Malhotra - Shershaah

With Shershaan, perception towards Sidharth Malhotra as an actor changed.

Shahid Kapoor - Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh brought Shahid Kapoor back to the league after several consecutive flops.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor Khan experienced flops before Jab We Met.

Ajay Devgn - Singham

Before Singham Ajay Devgn delivered flops consistently.

Shah Rukh Khan - Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan delivered 2 flops and took a break of four years. Pathaan turned out to be a mega-blockbuster breaking several records.

Hrithik Roshan - Super 30

Hrithik Roshan gave several flops between 2012 and 2019 but it all changed with Super 30.

