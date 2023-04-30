10 movies that saved superstars failing career

Even successful actors had a rough patch due to flops. Here we have mentioned movies that changed their fortunes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023
Abhishek Bachchan lifted up his career post Manmarziyaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Between 2005 to 2009 none of Salman Khan's films worked but with Wanted he gave hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor gave through a rough phase but Sanju revived his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan’s character as Silk in The Dirty Picture was a turning point in her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With Shershaan, perception towards Sidharth Malhotra as an actor changed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Singh brought Shahid Kapoor back to the league after several consecutive flops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan experienced flops before Jab We Met.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Singham Ajay Devgn delivered flops consistently.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan delivered 2 flops and took a break of four years. Pathaan turned out to be a mega-blockbuster breaking several records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan gave several flops between 2012 and 2019 but it all changed with Super 30.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
