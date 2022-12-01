Today, singer Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet turns a year older. Neha posted the sweetest birthday wish for him.Source: Bollywood
Neha posted romantic snaps with her husband which was too cute and adorable for words.Source: Bollywood
Neha called her darling husband her 'jaan' and in her caption mentioned that he was the cutest boy in the entire world.Source: Bollywood
Neha in her post even wrote that she prays to the goddess that her husband is blessed with happiness, always.Source: Bollywood
The pair never shies away from posting romantic and mushy snaps on their social media handles.Source: Bollywood
The singer and her husband are married for two years and the romance between them keeps increasing every day.Source: Bollywood
Aren't the duo looking very cute in this frame?Source: Bollywood
Fans of Neha feel they are the most valuable couple.Source: Bollywood
It looks like Neha's husband knows to make her feel special. He proposed to her in a sweetest way and this snap is the proof.Source: Bollywood
The couple had a sweet wedding back in October 24, 2020. Their wedding had become the talk of the town for the longest time.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!