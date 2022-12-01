Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet celebrates birthday

Today, singer Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet turns a year older. Neha posted the sweetest birthday wish for him.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Romantic

Neha posted romantic snaps with her husband which was too cute and adorable for words.

Neha wishes her 'jaan'

Neha called her darling husband her 'jaan' and in her caption mentioned that he was the cutest boy in the entire world.

Mushiest

Neha in her post even wrote that she prays to the goddess that her husband is blessed with happiness, always.

Romance is in the air

The pair never shies away from posting romantic and mushy snaps on their social media handles.

Cutest pair

The singer and her husband are married for two years and the romance between them keeps increasing every day.

Couple goals

Aren't the duo looking very cute in this frame?

Fan favourite

Fans of Neha feel they are the most valuable couple.

Dubai diaries

It looks like Neha's husband knows to make her feel special. He proposed to her in a sweetest way and this snap is the proof.

About Neha and her husband

The couple had a sweet wedding back in October 24, 2020. Their wedding had become the talk of the town for the longest time.

