10 of Bollywood’s longest-lasting marriages

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for 23 years now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan tied the knot in 1991 and it has been 33 years now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn and Kajol married in 1999.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for more than 50 years, tying the knot in 1973.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suniel Shetty and producer Mana Shetty have been married since 1991.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jackie Shroff married his longtime girlfriend Ayesha Shroff in 1987.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shatrugan Sinha and Poonam Sinha have been together for more than 40 years now after being married in 1980.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor have been long withstanding partners as well as being married in 1974.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhur Dixit Nene married Shriram Madhav Nene tied the knot in 1999 and are still thriving.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

