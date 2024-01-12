10 of Bollywood’s longest-lasting marriages
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for 23 years now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan tied the knot in 1991 and it has been 33 years now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn and Kajol married in 1999.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for more than 50 years, tying the knot in 1973.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty and producer Mana Shetty have been married since 1991.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jackie Shroff married his longtime girlfriend Ayesha Shroff in 1987.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shatrugan Sinha and Poonam Sinha have been together for more than 40 years now after being married in 1980.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor have been long withstanding partners as well as being married in 1974.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhur Dixit Nene married Shriram Madhav Nene tied the knot in 1999 and are still thriving.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 A-rated movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms
Find Out More