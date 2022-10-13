Janhvi Kapoor's best pictures in glimmering outfit

Here's looking at Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous pictures in shimmery outfits.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Golden beauty

Janhvi shines bright in gold.

Source: Bollywood

Picture perfect

Janhvi looks fab in black and pink dress.

Source: Bollywood

Hottie in backless

Janhvi's silver backless top is a must in your wardrobe.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty in pink

Janhvi Kapoor can make any man go weak in knees.

Source: Bollywood

Silver swimuit

Janhvi Kapoor takes fashion goals a notch higher.

Source: Bollywood

Bold and how

Janhvi turns up the heat in a bold blouse.

Source: Bollywood

In white

Janhvi looks like a princess in shimmery white.

Source: Bollywood

Happy Janhvi

This picture could not have been missed.

Source: Bollywood

Red Hot

Janhvi looks fiery hot here.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Times Esha Gupta proved bold is beautiful

 Find Out More