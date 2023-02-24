10 pictures that take you inside Farzi star Shahid Kapoor's home

Farzi actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have recently moved from sea-facing Juhu apartment to new abode in Worli last year.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023

Shahid Kapoor's lavish home

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have moved into a luxurious house in Worli last year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The living room

The head over heels in love couple booked the apartment in 2018 reportedly at the cost of Rs 58 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Couple goals

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's new duplex apartment gives a beautiful view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Garden

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have a lavish and spacious garden area.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

White interiors

Mira Rajput often shares the pictures of her newly made house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Terrace view

Both, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput love spending time on their terrace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Balcony

In this picture, Mira Rajput was seen holding her son Zain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sitting area

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's house has brown and white shade.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family time

Shahid Kapoor loves taking out time for his wife Mira Rajput and their kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sibling goals

Both, Misha and Zain enjoy their play time in their garden.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nora Fatehi's Top 10 hottest pictures till date are absolute fire

 

 Find Out More