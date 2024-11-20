10 rare pics of AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu that are unmissable
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 20, 2024
AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have announced separation.
After being together for 29 long years, AR Rahman and Saira Banu have opted for divorce.
A statement was shared by their team announcing the same and stating that the decision was taken after 'significant emotional strain in their relationship'.
'Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them,' read the statement.
The announcement as come as a big shocker for AR Rahman fans.
For years, AR Rahman and Saira Banu set couple goals as they shared stunning pictures on social media.
Saira Banu and AR Rahman appeared all good together when they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
Here's a pic of AR Rahman and his wife from when they visited legendary Dilip Kumar and his better half Saira Banu.
AR Rahman and Saira Banu have three kids together.
Here's a throwback to AR Rahman and Saira Banu's happy days, a picture from their wedding day.
