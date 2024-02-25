10 reasons Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is the new heartthrob in town
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is winning hearts day by day
Before Oppenheimer, he was adored as Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders
His non-stop Best Actor wins for Oppenheimer has made neutrals curious
Fans are exploring this previous works on OTT
Those who did not see it are desperate to watch Oppenheimer on OTT
Cillian Murphy's handsome Irish looks are making women swoon left, right and centre
He is not on social media which adds to his mystique and aura
Cillian Murphy is still in love with his wife Yvonne and people love them
He has wonderful sense of humour and easy charm
Though he hates photos, he loves a chat with his fans
