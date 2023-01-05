10 South films to look out for in 2023

Fans are in for a treat as many South movies are going to release in 2023.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2023

Thunivu

Thunivu starring Ajith Kumar releases during Pongal 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer releases on 12 January 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan II

Mani Ratnam's film is releasing on April 28, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabzaa

Upendra, Kichha Sudeepa, Shriya Saran starrer is also set to release this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer

Rajinikanth's Jailer is the much anticipated movie of this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is highly anticipated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan's action thriller will release in March this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush will entertain the masses in 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar

Prabhas' another film Salaar is expected to release in the second half of 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa: The Rule

Fans have their fingers crossed and are hoping that Pushpa 2 will release in 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone's forever young secrets revealed

 

 Find Out More