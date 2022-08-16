Esha Gupta's fiery bikini looks

Esha Gupta has the hottest bikini bod in the industry. Have a look at some of our favorites pictures

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Irresistible

Esha Gupta knock the ball out the park with her blue bikini wear

Winning and How

Esha Gupta gives all kinds of summery vibes in the yellow flowery bikini look

Slaying all day, every day

Esha Gupta looks alluring and ravishing in the leopard print bikini look

Vision in black

Esha Gupta is totally slaying in the black bikini look

Blue beauty

Esha gupta’s fun day at the beach is making us crave for a holiday

Steamy

Esha Gupta pairs reds and whites together and breaks the internet with her hotness

All those stripes

Esha’s striped bikini look works like a motivation to get a hot bod like hers

Sizzling

Esha rocks the hot red bikini look

Sensuous

Esha Gupta looks appealing and gorgeous in the black and grey beach wear

Charismatic

Esha brings out her top class bikini game to the table

