Alia Bhatt's sister turns a year older

Alia took to her Instagram handle to wish her sister Shaheen. She called Shaheen the best person and that she loved Shaheen a lot.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Expressing love

Alia in her post mentioned that she would be calling Shaheen in an hour. The snaps that Alia shared was from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywood

Trip down the nostalgic lane

Shaheen had posted this snap where Alia looked like a Rasgulla. Shaheen also looked very cute.

Source: Bollywood

Dinner date goals

Alia had been on a dinner date with Shaheen and had set major sister goals.

Source: Bollywood

Adorable together

This childhood snap of Alia and Shaheen had sent electric current on social media as both the sisters looked too cute for words.

Source: Bollywood

Can't get over this picture

Mango lovers will surely love this childhood snap as both Alia and Shaheen are seen enjoying their favourite fruit together.

Source: Bollywood

Alia's birthday wish for Shaheen in 2020

The actress had turned a poet where in her post she called Shaheen her soul mate and that Shaheen makes every moment of hers better.

Source: Bollywood

Family together

Shaheen, Alia and their mom Soni Razdan are good friends with one another. This snap is the proof of the same.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty ladies

Alia had posted a cute picture with Shaheen and had written that she had posted an appreciation post.

Source: Bollywood

Cuties

The sisters were seen posing together cutely for a selfie. Alia was seen wearing a blue sweater while her hair was tied in a neat bun. Shaheen had worn a hoodie.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: South Indian actresses who are businesswomen

 Find Out More