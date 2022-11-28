Alia took to her Instagram handle to wish her sister Shaheen. She called Shaheen the best person and that she loved Shaheen a lot.Source: Bollywood
Alia in her post mentioned that she would be calling Shaheen in an hour. The snaps that Alia shared was from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywood
Shaheen had posted this snap where Alia looked like a Rasgulla. Shaheen also looked very cute.Source: Bollywood
Alia had been on a dinner date with Shaheen and had set major sister goals.Source: Bollywood
This childhood snap of Alia and Shaheen had sent electric current on social media as both the sisters looked too cute for words.Source: Bollywood
Mango lovers will surely love this childhood snap as both Alia and Shaheen are seen enjoying their favourite fruit together.Source: Bollywood
The actress had turned a poet where in her post she called Shaheen her soul mate and that Shaheen makes every moment of hers better.Source: Bollywood
Shaheen, Alia and their mom Soni Razdan are good friends with one another. This snap is the proof of the same.Source: Bollywood
Alia had posted a cute picture with Shaheen and had written that she had posted an appreciation post.Source: Bollywood
The sisters were seen posing together cutely for a selfie. Alia was seen wearing a blue sweater while her hair was tied in a neat bun. Shaheen had worn a hoodie.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!