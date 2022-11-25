Yoga class look

The Khaali Peeli star wore a beige coloured athleisure as she exited her yoga class. Her figure managed to grab the attention of the paps.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Crop top denim look

For her day out look the Liger actress donned a cute crop top and denims. Her washboard toned midriff increased the vibe of her outfit.

Sultry midriff

The actress wore Ritika Mirchandani's designer lehenga which was black in colour and flaunted her sultry figure in the fusion outfit.

Good vibes only

The star kid looked absolutely lovely in this nude coloured crop top and we totally envy her curvaceous figure.

Glam girl

The Gehraiyaan diva wore a plunging neckline top that had the feature of showcasing her midriff.

When Ananya Panday does not wear casuals

Ananya knows to steal the frame in an Anita Dongre lehenga. Her midriff is surely taking all the spotlight.

Stylish attitude

Ananya believes in the mantra of showing more of midriff with less attitude and having lots of gratitude.

Light traditional attire

Take style tips from Pnday's look. Wear jhumkas, over your nude lehenga and flaunt your midriff in style.

Striking lehenga piece

If you have a wedding to attend and have been working on your figure it is time to wear this pink coloured lehenga that Ananya has worn.

Mesmerised

This snap of Ananya in a black attire showing off her midriff will leave you floored.

