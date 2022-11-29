Burning social media

Alaya is surely raising the temperature on Instagram with her stunning bikini snaps.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Happy girl

Alaya looks calm and composed as she soaks herself in the sun and gets sunkissed.

Beach baby

This picture surely shows that the pretty girl likes to go to a beach to chill and take good vibes.

Sultry best

It will be very wrong on our part to deny that Alaya is one of the hottest stars of our generation.

Stunning

The star kid made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman and often hogs the limelight.

Breakfast with a view

The Freddy actress is seen enjoying breakfast with a view in the island nation-Maldives.

Vacationing

It looks like after shooting for her next movie Freddy, the diva wanted to take out some time for herself.

Holiday scenes

The diva was relaxing herself post completing the shooting of her much awaited movie Freddy with Kartik Aaryan.

Floral girl

We cannot tell how pretty the actress is looking in this floral dress and the proof is this snap.

Flaunting her curves

Alaya is showcasing her perfect figure in this bikini and is giving other star kids a tough fight.

