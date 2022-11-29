Alaya is surely raising the temperature on Instagram with her stunning bikini snaps.Source: Bollywood
Alaya looks calm and composed as she soaks herself in the sun and gets sunkissed.Source: Bollywood
This picture surely shows that the pretty girl likes to go to a beach to chill and take good vibes.Source: Bollywood
It will be very wrong on our part to deny that Alaya is one of the hottest stars of our generation.Source: Bollywood
The star kid made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman and often hogs the limelight.Source: Bollywood
The Freddy actress is seen enjoying breakfast with a view in the island nation-Maldives.Source: Bollywood
It looks like after shooting for her next movie Freddy, the diva wanted to take out some time for herself.Source: Bollywood
The diva was relaxing herself post completing the shooting of her much awaited movie Freddy with Kartik Aaryan.Source: Bollywood
We cannot tell how pretty the actress is looking in this floral dress and the proof is this snap.Source: Bollywood
Alaya is showcasing her perfect figure in this bikini and is giving other star kids a tough fight.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!