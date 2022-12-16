Little black dress

Our wardrobe will surely not be complete without a little black dress like Kiara has worn.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Great colour

No actress looks hot than Kiara in the colour black and you cannot deny the same.

Captivating

The actress looks like a fairy in this black cut-out dress and we could not agree more.

Fashion babe

The actress wore this utmost sexy dress and made an alluring style statement in a black bra and satin skirt.

Glam

The actress looks all things glam in this off-shoulder dress which is good for a date night.

Style cue

The actress wore a bra, tailored black pants and showed off her sexy waist.

Favourite look

You cannot miss not having this polka dress which is perfect for all your day time functions.

Favourite look of 2022

The diva wore a black bodycon dress and created a unique style statement in the same.

Charming in black

The Govinda Naam Mera looks like a bijlee in this eye-catching dress that has a tight fitting.

Prescribed outfit

Every Bollywood star including Kiara has a black saree in which when she steps out conquers the world.

