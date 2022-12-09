She is known for having a love affair with lehengas and likes ethnic wears.Source: Bollywood
Bookmark this floral kurta and sharara for your Indian wear ethnic collection.Source: Bollywood
The actress is looking smoking hot in this red and white Bengali saree which is giving us chills.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to channelise her inner goddess in ethnic outfits and how?Source: Bollywood
Her colourful lehenga makes her look simple and yet classy. She has done soft makeup.Source: Bollywood
For any occassion, the actress likes to deck up in a nude coloured lehenga. She surely has great collection.Source: Bollywood
She is looking flawless in this red saree with black border. She knows to embrace traditions.Source: Bollywood
We love this embellished saree that the actress has worn which is eye catching.Source: Bollywood
We do not need to say that the actress is a stunner when it comes to donning desi wear.Source: Bollywood
She has given some winter outfit goals in this handloom saree by Tarun Tahiliani. She teamed up the saree with a belt.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!