Neon mini dress

The Roohi actress was seen wearing a strapless neon mini dress and styled her look with a pair of pumps.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Sexy woman

Her long tresses went down her shoulders like a beautiful waterfall and she looked magical in this gown.

Impressive

Janhvi knows to grab the attention of the fashion police because she cannot get enough of neons.

Bikini babe

If you are planning to sizzlle this weekend in a bikini then all you need is a neon coloured one like the actress has worn.

Neon gown

Janhvi is seen wearing a body fitting neon gown by designer Shehla Khan. It had a thigh-high slit where she showcased her hot legs.

Outfit of the day

The outfit of the Dhadak actress was designed by Tanya Ghavri and Namrata Deepak.

Gorgeous

She looked stunning in this neon green dress by Appapop. Her outfit was styled by Lakshmi Lehr.

Neon saree

The actress knows to get a modern touch to the neon saree which she has styled to perfection.

Workout session

The actress does not love to wear neons only in special events. She wore a sexy neon crop top and kept her look all things casual.

Neon trend

It looks like Janhvi loves to dress in neon and she has always shown us the right way to do the same in thiis neon turtleneck arm warmer over a white crop top.

