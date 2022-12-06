Red with envy

A fan of red saree? Drape it like Bebo did and go minimalistic with the jewellery.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Keep it classy

The actress kept it simple and classy in a white saree that had red border.

Desi vibes

The orange saree is the perfect choice for all your pre-wedding functions.

Super sultry

If you want to look super hot in your buddies wedding then a see through black saree is a must.

Mirror work saree

Bebo wore this Manish Malhotra designer saree during Filmfare Awards 2012.

Bridesmaid look

When the actress had been to Madame Tussauds Wax Museum she wore a sequined saree, which every bridesmaid needs to wear.

Bring it on

During the wedding reception ceremony of Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Kareena selected a blue embellished saree from her wardrobe.

That glow

The diva is glowing differently in this lime green saree that had pink embroidery.

Black Chanderi saree

The diva looked simple and yet elegant in this black Chanderi drape which she wore during the promotions of her film 3 Idiots.

Center of attraction

The actress is looking like a vision in white in this ivory saree which is all parts of elan with glam.

