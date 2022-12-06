A fan of red saree? Drape it like Bebo did and go minimalistic with the jewellery.Source: Bollywood
The actress kept it simple and classy in a white saree that had red border.Source: Bollywood
The orange saree is the perfect choice for all your pre-wedding functions.Source: Bollywood
If you want to look super hot in your buddies wedding then a see through black saree is a must.Source: Bollywood
Bebo wore this Manish Malhotra designer saree during Filmfare Awards 2012.Source: Bollywood
When the actress had been to Madame Tussauds Wax Museum she wore a sequined saree, which every bridesmaid needs to wear.Source: Bollywood
During the wedding reception ceremony of Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Kareena selected a blue embellished saree from her wardrobe.Source: Bollywood
The diva is glowing differently in this lime green saree that had pink embroidery.Source: Bollywood
The diva looked simple and yet elegant in this black Chanderi drape which she wore during the promotions of her film 3 Idiots.Source: Bollywood
The actress is looking like a vision in white in this ivory saree which is all parts of elan with glam.Source: Bollywood
